Valsad, November 14: A major fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Valsad on Saturday. A video shared by news agency ANI showed fire engulfing the entire factory. The flames were raging and thick black smoke had enveloped the area. It remains unclear if the unit was in function when the fire erupted.

There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident. It was not clear what caused the fire. Efforts were underway to extinguish the fire.

Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Manufacturing Unit in Valsad:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a plastic manufacturing unit in Valsad; fire fighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/2ikvoy2TXz — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

It remains unclear how many fire tenders were at the spot. Further details about the incident were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).