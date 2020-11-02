New Delhi, Nov 2: In view of the Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan, the Railways has cancelled three trains and diverted 29 trains.

According to ministry officials, Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Dehradun-Kota and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota trains have been cancelled. Rajasthan Gujjar Protest: Agitators Block Railway Tracks in Bharatpur; 7 Trains Re-Routed.

Hundreds of protesters from the Gurjar community have blocked railway tracks in Rajasthan to demand reservation in jobs and educational institutions. Due to the protest, trains on the Delhi-Mumbai route have been stopped.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).