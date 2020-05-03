Handwara Encounter: UP Govt to Give Rs 50 Lakhs to Kin of Martyred Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Job to One Member of Bereaved Family

Yogi Adityanath | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, May 3: The Uttar Pradesh government announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was martyred in an encounter which erupted between the security forces and militants in Jammu & Kashmir. One member of the bereaved family would also be provided a government job, officials confirmed. Handwara Encounter: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Security Personnel, Says ‘Their Valour and Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten’.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to provide Rs 50 lakhs as compensation to next of kin of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma who lost his life in Handwara (J&K) encounter and government job to one of his family members," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

The encounter in Handwara area of J&K's Kupwara district, located nearly 70 km north of Srinagar, broke out last night. A group of militants based in Chingamulla area were holed up after the Intelligence confirmed their presence in the locality.

In the gunfight which continued till Sunday morning,five security personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh of 21 Rashtriya Rifles, along with Sub Inspector Shakeel Qazi of J&K Police were martyred.

Haider, a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba who had infiltrated into Jammu & Kashmir from Pakistan, was killed in the encounter, said Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning the martyrdom of five security personnel in the encounter with insurgents. In a statement issued on social media, Modi said the sacrifice made by the jawans would never be forgotten by the country.

"Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," he said.