Haryana Allows Private Schools to Open Administrative Blocks Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Schools | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, May 9: The Haryana government on Saturday allowed private schools to open their administrative blocks amid coronavirus lockdown. The order was issued by the additional chief secretary (ACS) Home Vijai Vardhan. As per the order, only principals, computer operators and other administrative staff members have been allowed to come to school. Haryana Asks Officials to Redress Grievances Regarding Fee by Private Schools.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the order was issued on the representation of Federation of Haryana Private Schools Welfare Association headed by Kulbhushan Sharma. The representation was reportedly made to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on April 29. Sharma demanded that the schools should be allowed to carry out administrative and maintenance works. Maharashtra Government May Ask Schools Not to Take Fees Till Classes Resume Amid Nationwide Lockdown.

Copy of Order by Additional Chief Secretary:

The order mentioned that schools should not be allowed to call their employees above 65 years of age, people with morbid diseases and pregnant women. Sharma welcomes the order. He said that this step would give major relief to private schools. He also requested Khattar and local MLAs to held school managements in getting school fees. “At least government employees and those getting regular salaries should be directed to give school fee so that we meet our expenses,” reported the media house quoting Sharma as saying.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in India have been closed since March 25, the day when the lockdown was imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana increased to 647. In this state, eight people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.