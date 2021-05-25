Hyderabad, May 25: A woman, who was government teacher by profession, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence at FCI Colony in Vanasthalipuram area of Hyderabad on Monday. According to reports, Saraswathi, who works at ZPH School in Bahadurguda, allegedly set herself on fire after quarrel with her husband Challam Balakrishna. However, cops were investigating if there is any foul play. Telangana Shocker: 30-Year-Old Falls Off Bike, Dies in a Bid to Avoid Check Post in Mancherial District.

Saraswathi and Balakrishna had a heated argument on the night on May 23. Balakrishna allegedly attacked his wife with his fist, a TOI report said. The quarrel continued the next morning and Balakrishna again beat Saraswathi. According to the couple's daughter, Balakrishna told her that he received a phone call from her college about online classes and asked her to join. When she went to a room for online class, her father left to get a tiffin and returned after some time. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Sets Minor Son on Fire For Not Doing Well in Studies, Gets 60% Burn Injuries.

The girl told the police that she suddenly started hearing screams. When she came out of the room, she found her mother engulfed in flames and saw that Balakrishna was trying to save her. They brought water and extinguished the fire. However, Saraswathi had died by then. Balakrishna also suffered third degree burns, according to a report by The Hindu. Based on the girl's statement, a case of suspicious death was registered.

Fire services had to be called in because a portion of their house had caught fire. After the fire was doused, body of Saraswati was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for postmortem. Cops were conducting further investigation into the incident.

