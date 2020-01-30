IAF Deploys Over 2,000 Additional Personnel to Fighter Squadrons to Boost Operational Capabilities: Reports

Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet | (Photo Credits: IAF)

New Delhi, January 30: In a major restructure in the Indian Air Force (IAF), more than 2,000 additional personnel have been deployed to fighter squadrons to enhance their operational capabilities. These personnel have been drawn from different command and air headquarters. Earlier, they were deployed in non-operational tasks. First Rafale Jet Handed Over to India; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Take Sortie in Dassault Aviation's Warplane, View Pics.

According to a report published in India Today, the restructuring in the service is being monitored by the IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. “Over 2,000 technical personnel have been transferred to fighter squadrons to boost their fighting abilities as well as enhance their safety in operations,” reported the media house quoting IAF sources.

Recently, SU-30MKI fighter aircraft were inducted into the 222 ‘Tigersharks’ fighter squadron based at Thanjavur airbase in Tamil Nadu. The aircraft are modified to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. The `Tigersharks’ are equipped with formidable, state of the art air superiority fighter aircraft. They are armed with 2.5-ton air-launched BrahMos missile of 300 km range. The 222 Squadron, also known as `Tigersharks’ was raised at Air Force Station Ambala on 15 Sep 1969 with Sukhoi Su-7 aircraft.

Fighter aircraft Rafale Jets will also become part of the IAF in May this year. Last year in October Defence Minister took the delivery of the first aircraft at an event at Merignac, a suburb of the south-western French town of Bordeaux.