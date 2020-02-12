Indane Gas Rate Hiked From Today in Metros: 14-Kg Non-Subsidised Cylinder to Cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi & Rs 881 in Chennai, Check Rates in Other Cities

LPG Cylinders | Representative Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 12: The prices of non-subsidised 14 kg Indane gas in metros have increased and the new rates would be applicable from today. According to an ANI update, in Delhi, the price rose by Rs 144.50 to Rs 858.50. People in other metros would also feel the pinch as in Kolkata, the price is now at Rs 896.00, up by Rs Rs 149. The price of the 14 kg Indane gas in Mumbai is at Rs 829.50, up by Rs 145. In Chennai on the other hand, the price is at Rs 881.00, which is an increase of Rs 147. Reportedly, the prices had not increased after 1st January 2020.

The fuel retailers revise the price of LPG cylinders every month. In October last year, following the rise in the price of petrol and diesel, the rate for 14-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinders rose by Rs 15. After which, the new rates started being applicable on the cooking gas cylinders from October 1 onwards. The cylinders cost increased to Rs 605 in Delhi, Rs 630 in Kolkata, Rs 574.50 in Mumbai and Rs 620 in Chennai. LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 15 Per 14 Kg, Non-Subsidised Cylinder to Cost Rs 605 in Delhi; Check Rates Here.

Early last year, in a major rate cut, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) announced to slash the price of non-subsidised LPG by over Rs 100 per cylinder in Delhi. non-subsidised LPG gas cylinders were reduced to Rs 637 per cylinder in the national capital. The price of LPG cylinders in India depends on mainly two things-the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee.