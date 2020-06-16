India-China Face-Off: PM Narendra Modi Meets HM Amit Shah Day After Killing of 3 Indian Army Personnel

New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, day after the killing of three Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off with China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. The meeting came hours after the armed forces issued a statement to confirm the fatalities sustained by the Indian side.

Details of the meeting between PM Modi and HM Shah were not disclosed by the time preliminary reports had emerged. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held meetings earlier in the day with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs. MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'.

In a strongly-worded statement issued India, the blame for the violent face-off at Galwan Valley was squarely laid upon the China. The physical clashes erupted after the Chinese side attempted to alter the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"On late-evening and night of June 15, a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had agreement at higher level been scrupulously followed by Chinese side," the statement read.

Even as the MEA held China responsible for the fatal incident, it called upon the north-eastern neighbour to indulge in dialogue to peacefully resolve the differences. "We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue," the Foreign Ministry said.

The deceased Indian soldiers have been identified as Colonel Santosh Babu of Telangana, Havaldar Palani Raju of Tamil Nadu and Sepoy Ojha of Jharkhand state.

Casualties were also sustained on the Chinese side, said a revised statement of the Indian Army issued earlier today. The number of deaths, if any, incurred by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was not specified by official sources on either sides.

