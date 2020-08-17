New Delhi, August 17: India on Monday set another record of highest single day recoveries with as many as 57,584 COVID-19 patients getting cured and discharged during the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare informed that the the total number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the deadly infection in the country is close to 2 million. As per data by the Health Ministry, the COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed the 72% mark while a total of 19,19,842 recovered cases have been recorded in India.

In India, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 26-lakh mark on Monday with 57,981 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 50,921 with 941 more fatalities during the same time, the Health Ministry stated. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stand at 6,76,900. Of the total COVID-19 cases in India, the total number of recoved patients rose to 19,19,842 with a record 57,584 more people discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to nearly 72.51 percent. India Has Exceeded 3 Crore COVID-19 Tests So Far.

Here's the tweet:

The factors that have helped India in its fight against coronavirus include focused on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment. This has ensured that India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry had said that India has one of the lowest mortality globally at 1.93%. This is a result of coordinated efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments which has led to a continuous decline in the Mortality Rate. The Ministry said USA crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days, Brazil in 95 days and Mexico in 141 days but India took 156 days to reach this national figure.

