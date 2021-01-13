Washington, January 13: The death toll due to coronavirus hit a new daily record of 4,500 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins. Atleast 380,365 people have died in the US from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The total number of cases reported in the country is more than 22,825,766 cases as it continues to be the worst hit.

On Tuesday, two members of the US Congress tested positive for coronavirus, with one accusing Republicans of refusing to wear masks and mocking those who did during a riot at the legislature last week.

In a tweet, Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she had taken a test after being trapped in a secure room with fellow lawmakers, and that she had tested positive. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Tests Positive for COVID-19, Blames Republicans Who Refused To Wear Masks During Capitol Riots.

US Death toll reaches a new daily record of 4,500

#BREAKING US Covid-19 death toll hits new daily record of nearly 4,500: Johns Hopkins pic.twitter.com/9DuWaZDhYW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 13, 2021

Last month, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle projects said that a total of over 500,000 people could die from COVID-19 in the US by early spring despite the release of the coronavirus vaccine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).