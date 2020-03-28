India Under Lockdown: Prasar Bharati Asks Netizens to Post Pics of Them Watching Ramayana and Mahabharat on DD, Twitterati Respond With 'Heartbreaking' Visuals

Twitterati respond to Prasar Bharti's Ramayan-Mahabharat post | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 28: State broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Saturday asked netizens to post pictures of them watching the Ramayana and Mahabharata which were telecasted on Doordarshan today. In response, the Twitterati shared heartbreaking visuals of migrants and daily wagers who are hit worst by the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus pandemic. Are You Watching Ramayana? Prakash Javadekar Asks on Twitter as Iconic Show Makes Comeback on DD National.

The posts shared by a range of Twitter users highlighted the plight of labourers who have undertaken a foot-journey back to their villages as their livelihoods were snapped in urban metros and transportation facilities were cut off. The social media users also shared images of the purported police brutalities against civilians amid the ongoing lockdown. Migrant Workers Continue Journey on Foot to Reach Homes in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Say 'We Are Jobless' During Coronavirus Lockdown.

The Twitterati also slammed the government for allegedly taking insufficient measures to address the food shortage being faced by cash-starved labourers and those at the bottom of India's economic ladder. Several families are reportedly forced to starve as the earning members of their households found themselves jobless following the imposition of lockdown.

Check The Twitter Posts Below

Muje to ye dikha ! pic.twitter.com/rXsfwA2sZy — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) March 28, 2020

'Have Started Watching Vanvaas'

Hav already started watching vanvaas sharing.... pic.twitter.com/CbbpIDCJbx — Prakash (@satya_twt) March 28, 2020

'Keep The Volume High'

Rahul Musahar (11) died of starvation in Jawahar Tola, Bhojpur Bihar because the family couldn’t gather food due to the unplanned lockdown. I hope you are enjoying your TV serial. Keep the volume high. pic.twitter.com/0uTx9zguxg — Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) March 28, 2020

'Watching India Right Now'

Watching india right now pic.twitter.com/qs9tb4q6f1 — R S (@raviSingh_2020) March 28, 2020

'Police Oppression'

'Will This Qualify?'

Will this qualify ? pic.twitter.com/I2Yxdy54Xn — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) March 28, 2020

Hundreds of migrant labourers are heading back to their villages from the industrial hubs following the shutdown. The central government, along with the states, has taken cognisance of their plight. The Uttar Pradesh government announced that it would be sending buses to bring back the stranded migrants from Ghaziabad and Noida to their villages. The Home Ministry is also taking steps to provide them food and shelter.

"MHA directs States/UTs to include provisions for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care etc. for homeless people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to the lockdown and provide them shelter in relief camps under SDRF fund allocations," said the spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs.