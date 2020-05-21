Indian Airlines to Operate 8,428 Domestic Flights Each Week After Operations Resume From May 25

File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 21: Indian airlines will operate a total of 8,428 domestic flights each week for the next three months till August 25. The domestic flight services will resume from May 25 in India. The decision was taken after a meeting of India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) with representatives of all airlines on Thursday. The meeting was held at the headquarters of the DGCA. In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, two persons from each airline were only allowed in the meeting. Domestic Flight Fares: Ticket Cost Between Rs 2,000-18,600 For 7 Fare Bands; Check List of Band-Wise Flight Routes from Airports and Name of Cities.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has also set fare for domestic flight operations which resume after almost months. The ticket prices for these flights will range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600. The seven fare bands are set as per the flight duration with "A" being the shortest and "G" being the longest. Each such section has its minimum and maximum fares.

Flights with less than 40 minutes duration fall in “A” section with prices of tickets ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000. Band “B” has flights with a duration of more than 40 minutes up to 60 minutes. Tickets for these flights will be priced from Rs 2,500-7,500. Section "C" has a price band of Rs 3,000-9,000, whereas section "D" flights will have tickets priced from Rs 3,500-10,000. This includes routes like Delhi-Mumbai. Mumbai-Delhi Maximum Flight Ticket Fare to be Rs 10,000 For 3 Months From May 25; Check Details And Airfare Caps Announced by Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri.

Other sections such as “E” has a price band of Rs 4,500-13,000, while “F” has ticket costing from Rs 5,500-15,700. Section “G” has the longest route. It will cost Rs 6,500-18,600. The Civil Aviation Ministry also issued guidelines for airlines and passengers, which they should follow while travelling.

As per the guidelines, the passenger should not travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone or tested positive for COVID-l9. The passengers are also expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form. Passengers are also required to wear protective gear, face mask and carry sanitiser bottle. Meals will not be provided by the Airlines. State-run Airports Authority of India has advised passengers to reach airport two hours prior to departure. Flight operations were suspended in India in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.