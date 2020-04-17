Indian Army Launches Massive Search Operation After Lance Havildar Prakash Ralla of Tripeak Brigade Falls into Satluj River

River | Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kinnaur, April 17: Indian Army has launched massive search and rescue operation for an Armyman after he accidentally slipped and fell into Satluj river while negotiating a crossing near the Line of Actual Control in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. He has been identified as Lance Havildar Prakash Ralla of Tripeak Brigade. He was part of a patrolling party.

Search operations were launched immediately, initially by the patrolling party and later by around 200 people. The rescue operations are being carried out in spite of increasing water levels, water current and other challenges.

ANI Tweet:

Quadcopters, reconnaissance & observation helicopters as also specially trained divers from Special Forces & Engineer Task Forces are vigorously undertaking the search & rescue operations: Defence PRO, Chandigarh https://t.co/KmdbplG5wG — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Quadcopters, reconnaissance and observation helicopters and also specially trained divers from Special Forces and Engineer Task Forces are pressed into action. Meanwhile, a missing report has been filed in the local police station.