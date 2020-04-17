IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency landing in Punjab's Hoshiarpur Due to Technical Glitch

IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency landing in Hoshiarpur (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hoshiarpur, April 17: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter on Friday made a precautionary landing in a field in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. The chopper made an emergency landing at Budhawar village after warning alert in its control panels. According to reports, the helicopter AH-64E had developed some technical glitch. IAF Cheetah Helicopter on COVID-19 Duty, Makes Emergency Landing in Baghpat District of UP, Returns Back to Hindon Airbase.

The attack chopper took off from the Pathankot airbase. "The Air Force will check the helicopter and then take it back to its base. The pilots are safe," Indian Air force sources told news agency ANI. Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Jammu's Reasi, Pilots Safe.

ANI Tweet:

The attack choppers are based out of the Pathankot airbase and this chopper had taken off from there. The Air Force will check the helicopter and then take it back to its base. The pilots are safe: Indian Air Force (IAF) Sources (2/2) https://t.co/ACtXpxL3Ks — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

On Thursday, IAF's Cheetah helicopter had made a precautionary landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. The chopper was on its way to Chandigarh from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad was on a COVID-19 task of carrying test samples of Leh.