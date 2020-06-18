Indian Troops Were Armed in Galwan, But 1996 & 2005 Agreements With China Bar Firearms Usage During Face-Off: S Jaishankar to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 18: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to the questions raised by top Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on the India-China face-off. On the Gandhi scion's charge that Indian troops were sent unarmed for patrolling in Galwan Valley, Jaishankar said the allegation is untrue. China Has Committed a ‘Big Mistake’ by Killing Unarmed Indian Soldiers, Says Rahul Gandhi.

The soldiers were armed but two long-standing agreements with China bar usage of firearms during face-off, the Foreign Minister said. He categorically stated that the troopers while leaving their posts carry arms along with them.

"Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs (sic)," Jaishankar tweeted in response to Gandhi's video.

See S Jaishankar's Tweet

Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs. https://t.co/VrAq0LmADp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2020

Gandhi, in a video-conversation with an ex-military officer on Thursday, raised the question why the Indian Army soldiers were sent unarmed to the border point in Galwan. The Congress leader asked the Narendra Modi government to take responsibility for putting their lives into danger.

"China has committed a big crime by killing unarmed Indian soldiers. I want to ask who sent these bravehearts towards danger without arms and why. Who is responsible for this," he questioned in the video message.

In the face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan, a total of 20 Indian troopers were killed in line of action. The deceased included a commanding officer - Colonel B Santosh Kumar. On the Chinese side, news agency ANI reported that 43 casualties were incurred including fatalities.

