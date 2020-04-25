Indore: Major Fire Engulfs Itwara Market, No Casualties Reported

Itwara Market fire. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Indore, April 25: Amid the prevailing coronavirus lockdown, a major fire broke out at Itwara Market in Indore on Saturday. Following the reports of fire, emergency services rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Till now, no casualty has been reported as of yet. Maharashtra: 200 Shanties Gutted in Major Fire in Nashik Slum; No Casualty.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Itwara Market in Indore; fire fighting operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KWZsjV5UwA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

As per the initial details, apart from the fire brigade, ambulances reached the spot and police were trying to control the situation. Earlier in the day, at least 28 shops have been gutted in a blaze on IIT-Kharagpur campus in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district.

Also, Over 200 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a slum in Bhadrakali area of Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The fire erupted around 9.30 am in Bheemwadi slum area. There was no report of any loss of life in the incident, police said.