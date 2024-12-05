Indore, December 5: A shocking incident of cheating has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a woman was allegedly duped by her to-be husband and his mother in Indore. Police officials said that the accused and his mother duped the woman and her family on pretext of showing big dreams and fake lifestyle. The incident came to light after the woman's father approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

In his complaint, the man identified as Sunil Tiwari said that he got his daughter engaged to Saksham Tripathi after his family told them that he is an engineer, reports FPJ. The complainant also claimed that they were informed that Tripathi owned a house in the city. However, the family learned about the truth when they found that the accused did not have a proper job nor a house. Indore Road Accident Video: Dr Mukesh Tiwari Dies After ‘Hitting Accelerator Instead of Brakes’ in a Freak Mishap in Madhya Pradesh, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

It is also reported that after learning about Saksham Tripathi's house and job, the family got their daughter engaged to him. The FIR also stated the accused and his mother Rajni took dowry of INR 3.40 lakh cash and goods worth INR 1.50 lakh. Post this, the accused and his mother demanded INR 3 lakh from the victim. However, this is when the woman's family learned about the truth.

They found out that the accused had impersonated to be an IT engineer and even claimed to have a house in the city. Acting on Tiwari's complaint, the police booked the accused and his mother under various sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. So far, no arrested have been made in connection with the incident. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).