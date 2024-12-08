Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Six persons were booked for allegedly vandalising a vehicles showroom in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

According to Indore police, a person named Saurabh Karosiya had a dispute with the employees at the service centre which escalated into a fight.

The police booked six persons based on the CCTV footage at the showroom.

"There is a service centre of Force Motors in the Udhyog Nagar area in the city. On Friday evening, a person named Saurabh Karosiya went there for the servicing of his vehicle and had a dispute regarding the payment after the servicing. Later Karosiya called his associates and fought with the employees of the service centre. He also didn't make the payment," Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Kumar said.

"Based on CCTV footage of the incident, the police registered a case against six persons, including Karosiya under relevant sections into the matter and efforts are on to nab the accused," the police officer said.

The case has been registered based on the complaint filed by Girish Dixit, who works at the service centre.

Speaking to reporters, Ganesh Dubey, a security guard at the service centre said reporters, "Six people on three bikes arrived here and started abusing. They abused me as well and entered the service centre. In the meantime, the service manager came and the accused abused him too and started assaulting him. They also broke the glass of the office with stone."

"The owner of the service centre is Siddharth Mahajan and he was also present during the incident. He intervened to pacify the matter in which he was attacked as well. The accused belong to the Karosiya family," the security guard added.

BJP leader Pratap Karosiya said that when he came to know about the incident, he reacted that they didn't protect any crime be it a family member or anyone else.

"After the incident of assault, I received a call from the manager of the showroom that Saurabh Karosiya was involved in the incident. I told the manager that he was my nephew and also told him that we didn't protect any crime be it a family member or anyone else. I asked him to file a complaint and on my call, a case was filed at the police station," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

