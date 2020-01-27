Jammu And Kashmir: Police Kill One Terrorist in Bijbehara Encounter, Recover Huge Cache of Ammunition

File image of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, January 27: The Jammu and Kashmir on Monday informed that they have one neutralised one terrorist in the Bijbehara encounter. The is the second successful encounter mission by the Indian armed forces in a just two days. Following the encounter, the security forces recovered huge cache of ammunition.

Informing about the successful encounter of the terrorist in Bijbehara of Anantnag district, the police stated that they began the operation after receiving the inputs from the intelligence agencies. Soon after this, they cordoned the area and the encounter mission began at around 8 pm. However, the identity of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained. Jammu & Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Shopian, Arms and Ammunition Seized.

Here's a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police:

Earlier on January 20, the Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralized three dreaded terrorists, including a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Shopian district. They informed, "Today in Shopian, we neutralised 3 terrorists. One of them, their commander Wasim Ahmed Wani was active since 2017 and was on a top position in Hizbul Mujahideen. He had 19 FIRs against him and was also involved in the killing of 4 civilians and 4 cops."