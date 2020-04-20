Jehanabad DM Denies Food Shortage After Video of Kids Eating Frogs Sparks Uproar in Bihar, Calls It Propaganda

Children eating frog in Bihar's Jehanabad amid lockdown | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@News24)

Patna, April 20: The Jehanabad District Magistrate's office has categorically denied food shortage after a video showing kids eating frogs amid lockdown sparked uproar. DM Navin Kumar, while speaking to reporters, said an inquiry was conducted after the video was circulated on social media, and it would found that the children were used for propaganda. Medical Apathy: No Ambulance Available, Jehanabad Woman Walks With 3-Year-Old in Arms, Infant Dies.

Kumar claimed that a team of officials traced the house to which the children belonged. It was found that adequate amount of food grains was available at the residence, he added, suggesting that mischievous elements attempted to defame the administration by filming the children with the frog.

The DM has ordered an inquiry into the matter, to ascertain why the children were filmed and whether they ate frogs out of desperation. "The children filmed in the video come to the community kitchen to eat food," TOI quoted him as saying. "An inquiry has been ordered into the matter," he added.

A video was released by the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Bihar, showing the same kids eating free meals provided by the district administration.

Watch Video Released by IPRD

News24 Had Shared Video of Kids Eating Frogs

The Opposition targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the footage was circulated on social media. Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha said Kumar must be ashamed of how the administration is discharging its role amid the pandemic. "Even shame would be ashamed of itself. But when will out Chief Minister feel ashamed?" he remarked.