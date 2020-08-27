Srinagar, August 27: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Jammu-Poonch, has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharma made this announcement on micro-blogging site Twitter where he informed that he had mild fever, following which he got himself tested for the infection. Taking to Twitter, the BJP MLA said he had tested positive for coronavirus and urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested for COVID-19 at the earliest.

Sharma is a Rashtriya Swamyamsewak Sangh worker and has been a member of Lok Sabha following the 2014 Indian general election in Jammu and Kashmir. He was being elected from Jammu constituency as a candidate of BJP. He has been re-elected as a member of Lower House of Parliament in the 2019 Indian general election in Jammu and Kashmir from Jammu constituency. India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike of 75,760 Coronavirus Cases.

Here's the tweet:

मुझे रात हल्का बुखार था मैंने स्वयम COVID का टेस्ट करवाया जिसकी रिपोर्ट Positive आयी है। मेरा उन लोगों से अनुरोध है जो इन दिनों मेरे संपर्क में थे कि वह सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से अपनी जांच करवा लें। — Jugal Kishore Sharma (@mpjugalkishore) August 27, 2020

In Jammu and Kashmir, the coronavirus tally mounted to 34,480 with over 700 new cases of coronavirus detected on Wednesday. The death toll reached 657 with 19 more fatalities. A total of 15 deaths were reported from Kashmir while four were reported from the Jammu region. Srinagar topped the list of infections with 198 new cases on Wednesday, followed by 98 in Jammu district.

