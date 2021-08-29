Ahmedabad, August 29: Members of the Bajrang Dal on Saturday allegedly burned a copy of the Kama Sutra outside a bookstore in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat. According to reports, the Bajrang Dal members said the Kama Sutra shows Hindu deities in "vulgar position". At least two videos of the burning of the Kama Sutra also surfaced on Twitter. Written by ancient Indian philosopher Vatsyayana, the book is based on love and sex. Bajrang Dal Leader Held for Destroying Foundation Stone Bearing Muslim Name in Aligarh Temple.

The videos showed a group of the Bajrang Dal members burning a copy of the Kama Sutra amid "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" slogans. One of the videos was shot inside the bookstore. In that video, a member of the Bajrang Dal is seen showing the illustrations in the book, alleging that the same showed Hindu deities in "vulgar positions", reports said. Slow and Sensual Kama Sutra Sex Positions for Maximum Pleasure.

Bajrang Dal Members Burn Copy of Kama Sutra:

Vatsayana’s Kaamsutra has been a pride of India for centuries as has been the sculptures of Ajanta Ellora Khajuraho and Konark. So what do we expect? Bamiyan Buddha style demolition of all Indian heritage? 2/N pic.twitter.com/HX4vwHWlOV — DP (@dpbhattaET) August 28, 2021

The Bajrang Dal members then came out of the bookstore and set the copy of Kama Sutra on fire. The group chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" while burning the book. Reports also said the group threatened the owner that they will burn down the bookstore if the sale of the book continues.

It remained unclear outside which bookstore the Kama Sutra was burned. It was also not clear whether the bookstore owner lodged any complaint.

