Kargil Vijay Diwas History: Both India and Pakistan have been up in arms since their independence and subsequent partition in 1947. The major point of contention has been Jammu and Kashmir. Given the 70+ years of fierce history between the two sides, the last full-fledged war that took place between the arch-rivals was in Kargil, in 1999. India emerged victorious in the Kargil War, whereas Pakistan was defeated not only militarily but was also humiliated diplomatically globally. There's a lot to find out when it comes to the celebratory occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas – its date, history, significance, and celebrations.

When is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated?

The occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26, every year, in India. It is observed to commemorate India’s win over Pakistan in the 60-day Kargil War that took place in 1999.

What is the history of Kargil Vijay Diwas?

Both India and Pakistan have been involved in several wars, conflicts, skirmishes, and cross-border operations over the years. However, it is India who has emerged as the winning side in all the confrontations be it in the 1965 Kashmir War, 1971 Indo-Pakistani War for the liberation of East Pakistan (later Bangladesh), or even after the famous 1999 Kargil War.

There are several accounts and theories that detail the history of Kargil Vijay Diwas. So, what triggered the Kargil War?

It was during the early 90s that the tensions between the two nations escalated significantly. Pakistan, through various means, tried to intrude the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC) with the intention to severe the link between Ladakh from Kashmir, and gain an upper hand in the region. The motive was to choke Indian supplies, and ensure that Indian troops withdraw from Siachen Glacier, giving them an advantage while negotiating the broader Kashmir dispute. Their operation was named ‘Operation Badr’.

The Indian troops initially thought it to be a regular infiltration attempt by the jihadis. The Indian side took a little time to realise the larger game plan of Pakistan who had entered deep into Indian territory. It was then when the Govt of India launched ‘Operation Vijay’.

The first Pakistani intrusion was reported on May 3, 1999, after which an Indian patrol team was sent to inspect the situation. Unfortunately, they were tortured to death. In a few days, the Pakistani side started heavy shelling in Kargil. It was then when the Indian govt mobilised troops and launched a retaliation. Both the sides escalated attacks on either side. The Indian troops launched a major offensive in Kargil, on June 6. The rest they say is history.

What is the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas?

July 26, the day India won the Kargil War, is etched in every Indian’s heart as a moment of victory and joy. The Kargil Vijay Divas is celebrated to commemorate the brave victory Indian armed forces secured in the arduous terrain of Kargil.

The Kargil War exposed Pakistan’s agenda internationally for initiating the war. The neighbouring nation wasn’t just defeated in the armed conflicts by the Indian forces but was humiliated diplomatically, and eventually lost face globally.

India, on the other hand, was applauded globally as it received support by major economies of the world. Be it the European Union or ASEAN, Pakistan was condemned severely. The victory and the approach that India took in the Kargil War helped them gain significant diplomatic recognition.

In the aftermath of the war, there were several improvements made into India's intelligence structure. The military spending increased considerably. There was an atmosphere of nationalism and patriotism visible across the country. India's ties with the United States and Israel received a huge boost following the Kargil War.

Here’s a look at Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations:

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed as a mark of honour to those brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting for the country. The day is celebrated with much pompous across the country. The major celebrations take place in New Delhi and the Kargil-Dras sector.

In the national capital, the Prime Minister, President, Chiefs of Indian Armed Forces and other dignitaries pay homage at the popular Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. There are several cultural programmes, roadshows, plays, activities, etc. that take place on Kargil Vijay Diwas, to mark the celebration of India’s victory over Pakistan.

