Bengaluru, May 21: The Karnataka government on Friday extended lockdown for 14 days from 6 am of May 24 till 6 am of June 7 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state. The stringent COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in Karnataka for two weeks on May 10 and were supposed to end on May 24. Now, as per the new order, these restrictions will come to an end on June 7. Samsung Donates Medical Kits & Oxygen Cylinders To Help Karnataka Fight Second Wave of COVID-19.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said, “We have taken some decisions regarding the lockdown after discussing them with our senior Ministers, chief secretary and other officials.” The CM appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in public places. Karnataka Govt Requests Centre to Set Up COVID-19 Care Centers With the Assistance of DRDO.

What Will Remain Open?

Essential Services are allowed

Home delivery or takeaways of food items are allowed as hotels and restaurants have been given permission to operate kitchens.

People are allowed to travel for vaccination.

Scheduled flights and trains will continue to operate.

Grocery, food, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open from 6 am to 10 am.

Work at construction sites.

What Will Remain Close?

Hotels, bars and restaurants will remain closed.

The movement of passenger and private vehicles has been banned.

Public transport, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will be prohibited except for essential service providers.

Notably, the lockdown was extended in Karnataka to break the virus chain of the virus as it still reports more than 30,000 daily coronavirus cases every day. On Friday also, Karnataka registered 32,218 fresh infections and 353 fatalities taking the total infections and deaths due to COVID to 23,67,742 and 24,207, respectively. The state has 5,14,238 active cases.

