Bengaluru, July 20: The Karnataka government has allowed the 'Namma Metro' services in Bengaluru till 9 p.m. from Tuesday. This decision came as part of lifting lockdown restrictions since the Covid-positivity rate dipped to less than 1 per cent in the state.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had suffered losses up to Rs 904.26 crore due to suspension of services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Should Remove Hindi Signages From Metro Stations, Trains, Says Kannada Development Authority Chief.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had allowed 'Namma Metro' services to operate with 100 per cent capacity on June 5. Now the metro services in Bengaluru city operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The commuters can also avail tokens from counters and travel following Covid guidelines.

