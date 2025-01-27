Ballari, January 27: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old doctor was kidnapped during his morning walk on January 25 in Ballari district, Karnataka. Dr Sunil was forcibly taken by a gang travelling in a Tata Indigo car, and his kidnappers demanded a ransom of INR 6 crore from his brother. After hours of captivity, the kidnappers released him in a remote area and gave him just INR 300 to return home. Police have launched an investigation into the abduction, exploring potential links to the victim's family business.

According to an Indian Express report, the shocking abduction occurred around 6 AM when Dr Sunil was on a morning walk near Shaneshwara temple in Suryanarayanapet. The gang, travelling in a Tata Indigo car, forcibly dragged the doctor into their vehicle and sped away, as captured by nearby CCTV footage. Dr Sunil's brother, Venugopal Gupta, received a WhatsApp call from the kidnappers, who demanded a ransom of INR 6 crore, half of which was to be paid in gold. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Throws 4 Children Into Canal in Vijayapura Allegedly Due to Financial Distress, 2 Bodies Recovered.

Venugopal immediately alerted the police, and a manhunt was launched to locate Dr Sunil and apprehend the kidnappers. Authorities blocked key exit points of the district, and as the search continued, they were able to narrow down the investigation. Despite the extensive operation, the kidnappers released Dr. Sunil around 8 PM, abandoning him in a remote area. In a cruel turn of events, they gave him only INR 300 to catch a bus home. Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Wife to Death, Dies by Consuming Acid in Mangaluru.

While Dr Sunil was left shaken, the police are investigating the possible motives behind the abduction. The authorities are particularly looking into any potential business rivalries, considering Venugopal's prominent position as the president of the district liquor dealers' association. As the police continue their efforts to track down the kidnappers, they are gathering more information from Dr Sunil to understand the full scope of the case.

