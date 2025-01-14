Bengaluru, January 14: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 26-year-old woman allegedly threw her four young children into a canal in Karnataka's Vijayapura. According to the reports, the woman took this extreme step allegedly due to financial distress. A case has been registered, and the police have launched a probe.

According to the Indian Express, the woman was identified as Bhagyashree Bhajantri. The bodies of her two daughters, Tanushree (5) and Suraksha (3), were recovered later that day while search operations continued for her 13-month-old twin sons.

Woman Throws 4 Children Into Canal in Karnataka

Bhagyashree, wife of Ningaraju Bhajantri, hails from Telagi village in Kolar district. The family had been facing severe financial hardship, which may have contributed to the tragedy. Reports suggest that Ningaraju had accumulated significant debt and was under immense pressure to repay it. In an effort to resolve the financial crisis, he sought a division of family property, but his father refused, escalating tensions in the family.

On the day of the incident, the family was travelling to a temple on a two-wheeler when their bike ran out of fuel near a canal. Ningaraju instructed Bhagyashree and the children to wait by the canal while he went to purchase petrol. Upon his return, he found that Bhagyashree had thrown all four children into the canal before jumping in herself.

A local fisherman who saw Bhagyashree struggling in the water managed to rescue her. Authorities have confirmed that a murder case will be filed against Bhagyashree while the search for the missing twin boys is ongoing, with rescue teams working tirelessly to recover their bodies.

