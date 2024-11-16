Bengaluru, November 16: A shocking incident of sexual harassment has come to light from Karnataka, where a 50-year-old man allegedly harassed a Class X girl in the state. The accused, a secretary at a private school in Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala, was arrested on sexual harassment charges. The accused has been identified as V Irathhaiah.

After his arrest, Irathhaiah was produced before a court which remanded him to the judicial custody of Bengaluru Central Prison, reports TOI. The incident came to light after the lodged a complaint against Irathhaiah. In her complaint, the victim stated that Irathhaiah was sexually harassing her for a few months. The victim narrated her ordeal to her parents as she was unable to bear the torture. Karnataka Shocker: Youth Caught on Camera Trying To Rape Stray Dog in Chikkamagaluru, FIR Registered After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Post this, she lodged a police complaint. Based on her complaint, the police arrested the accused under different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per the girl's complaint, the accused used to call her to his chamber when he was alone and touched her inappropriately. She also said that the accused used to ask her what she would do if he liked her.

"He would touch me inappropriately inside the school bus when it was parked, with no one inside. He issued dire threats if I disclosed the matter to anyone," the complainant stated. After registering the victim's complaint, the police sent the victim and the accused for a medical test on November 15. Following this, they arrested the accused. Karnataka Shocker: Man Surrenders After Killing Wife With Axe Over Her Refusal To Have Sex in Sedam, Probe Launched.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigation to know f the accused any other girls.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

