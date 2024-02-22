Bengaluru, February 22: In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a woman and her daughter allegedly kidnapped their neighbours’ two minor sons to recover a debt and exact revenge. The boys, aged 14 and 7, were made to work in Harihar, Davanagere, to repay Rs 85,000 that their mother had borrowed from the accused.

TOI reported that the boys were returned home after the older one managed to contact their father, Kiran (name changed), who subsequently filed a complaint against the accused, Nalini alias Kavitha, 38, and her daughter. Nalini, an employee of a garment firm, has been arrested. She claimed she was unaware of the law and thought it was acceptable to recover the money by making the children work. Bengaluru Shocker: Manipur Woman Assaulted and Molested in Koramangala, Four Minors Detained.

Kiran’s wife, who had borrowed the money without his knowledge, has been missing since November 17 last year. Nalini had been collecting Rs 2,000 every fortnight from Kiran towards loan repayment. Thane Shocker: Food Supplier Arrested for Molesting Students on School Trip, Parents Demand Action Against Principal on CP Goenka International School (Watch Video).

The boys went missing on December 9 last year. When Kiran reported their disappearance to the police, he was told that his wife might have taken them. However, on February 15, he received a call from his older son, who revealed that he and his brother had been kidnapped by Nalini and her daughter.

The boys were kept at Nalini’s father’s house in Malebennur, Harihara taluk, Davanagere district. They were not allowed to use the phone or talk to anyone in the neighbourhood. The older boy was made to work in a provision store, while the younger one was made to do household chores.

The boys were rescued on February 17 and brought back home. They reported being often beaten up by Nalini and her family members, who also took away the elder boy’s earnings.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 363 (kidnap), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person), and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (cruelty to child).

