Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has turned down

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D.Satheesan's request to hold a special sitting of the assembly to commemorate the 75 years of country's Independence.

Satheesan, on August 5, had suggested for either a midnight sitting on August 14 or a day closer to it, but Vijayan is understood to have informed him now that the state has the practice of various cabinet ministers taking the salute at the 13 district headquarters of the state. So, all of them will not be able to make it to the midnight session together. Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Finally Expand Team With 18 Ministers.

Since Vijayan's response does not mention any other suitable date, the Congress-led opposition is in the process of discussing the future course of action on his response.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2022 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).