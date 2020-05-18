Kerala Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Shopping Complexes to Re-Open With 50% Capacity, Salons Permitted, Liquor Takeaways Allowed at Bars

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18: The Kerala government on Monday issued the guidelines for fourth phase of lockdown, that will remain in effect till May 31. The state, which has leaped ahead most of other Indian provinces in the battle against COVID-19, has decided to ease the restrictions. Shopping complexes across Kerala barring containment zones will re-open from tomorrow, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Delhi Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Shops to Open on Odd-Even Basis, Barber Shops, Salons, to Remain Shut, Autos to Run; Here’s What Is Allowed and What Not.

The shopping clusters, however, would see only 50 percent shops functioning on rotational basis. The move is aimed at regulating the turnout of buyers and preventing huge gatherings, said Vijayan. Salons for haircut services, along with beauty parlours, are also permitted to resume operations.

"Shopping complexes can open with 50 percent shops on rotational basis. Barber shops and beauty parlours to open without air conditioning, only hair cutting and shaving service allowed," Vijayan said.

Liquor Takeaways Allowed

In a major relaxation for tipplers, the Chief Minister announced that bars will be permitted to sell liquor takeaways. Similarly restaurants would also be allowed to sell food parcels and home deliveries. Private clubs can also sell meals and liquor to members as takeaways or deliveries.

The tally of active infections in Kerala reached 130 on Monday. Out of the 29 new cases, 21 were repatriated from abroad, 7 were from other states, and 1 got infected through contact, the Chief Minister told reporters.