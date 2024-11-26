Hyderabad, November 26: In a remarkable display of vigilance, employees at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Hyderabad successfully prevented a senior citizen from falling victim to a sophisticated INR 13 lakh cyber scam. The victim, a 61-year-old child specialist and long-time customer of the bank had been targeted by scammers who falsely informed him that he was under "digital arrest" and must not share the details with anyone.

According to the Deccan Chronicle report, the con artists told the elderly man that he needed to withdraw a significant sum from his account, leading him to visit the bank to break his fixed deposits. Upon arriving at the branch, he approached associate Surya Swathi D. Noticing the customer's distressed state, Swathi inquired about his situation. The elderly man explained that he needed to withdraw the money for personal reasons. However, his nervousness raised suspicions. Digital Arrest Scam Caught on Camera Live: Fraudster in Police Uniform Asks Man To Transfer Money From His Bank Account, Threatening Arrest; Here’s What Happens Next.

Here's How SBI Staff Saved Elderly Man From Digital Arrest

Concerned, Swathi escalated the matter to the branch manager, Kumar Gaud. The customer claimed he was planning to buy property but was unable to provide any concrete details about the transaction. This inconsistency further raised alarms among the bank staff. "When we asked where he was buying the property, he could not give a clear answer," said an employee.

Sensing something was amiss, the bank staff requested the customer to return with a family member and delayed the transaction for three days. The elderly man attempted to bypass the staff on one occasion, visiting another associate in an attempt to withdraw the money. However, by then, the entire branch was aware of the situation, and the staff remained on high alert. Scammers Use Fear and Urgency To Con People Using ‘Digital Arrest’, Online Scams, Says Cyber Advisory.

On his third visit, the bank connected the customer to the national helpline for cybercrimes (1930), where he was informed that "digital arrest" was a hoax. This revelation helped the elderly man realize that he was being scammed. After a tense few days, the victim finally hung up on the scammer and reported the incident to the bank staff.

The customer later shared that he had been in regular contact with the fraudster, who repeatedly told him not to trust the bank staff. The quick thinking of SBI's Hyderabad branch employees played a crucial role in saving the senior citizen from a significant financial loss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).