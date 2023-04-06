Kolkata, April 06: In an unfortunate incident, a 19-year-old girl died by suicide after she had a fight with her boyfriend who had objected to her social media posts. The 23-year-old Sukhdev Bhowmick was arrested and charged with abetment to suicide. Bhowmick a resident of Sitaram Ghosh Street in north Kolkata, will be in police custody till April 11.

TOI reported that Bhowmick was in a relationship with Sanjukta Das for the last three years. Das liked to record reels and upload them on Instagram and Facebook which Bhowmick objected to. An officer said that the two of them had argued on Monday too over the same issue. Suicide on Facebook Live: Nagpur Man Hangs Self to Death After Going Live on Social Networking Site.

Bhowmick snatched Das's phone following the argument and returned home around 8pm after refusing to give the phone back. Das, too, went her home on Premchand Boral Lane in central Kolkata and locked her door from the inside. When her elder brother knocked her door, he got no response after which he called up Bhowmick. She was found hanging after the the duo broke the door. Telangana Shocker: Couple Killed Three-Month-Old Baby, Hangs Self to Death in Rangareddy; Police Suspect Domestic Problem.

The duo brought her down and rushed her to hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Das’s brother later filed a complaint against Bhowmick accusing him for his sister’s death. Even though no suicide note has been found, cops claim there is enough evidence against Bhowmick. An officer said that some locals had heard them arguing on Monday. Cops also have evidence like messages and phone conversations. They have also recovered Das’s mobile phone from Bhowmick’s home and will question him to find out why he repeatedly objected to her posting videos on social media.

The cops said the mobile phones of both Das and Bhowmick would be sent for forensic analysis. A post-mortem report is awaited.

