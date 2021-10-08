Lakhimpur Kheri, October 8: Police in UP's Lakhimpur on Friday issued a fresh notice to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, asking him to appear before them on October 9 to record his statement.

The notice said that Ashish Mishra was asked to appear before the police on Friday but he failed to do so. This time, the notice also warns Ashish Mishra that if he fails to appear on Saturday, necessary legal action would be initiated against him. Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra, Son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Fails to Turn Up Before Police, Feared Absconding.

The second notice was issued after the state government told the Supreme Court that Mishra would appear before the police on Saturday.

