Bengaluru, February 2: A female dentist from Lucknow committed suicide in Bengaluru after being constantly harassed by a colleague at a hospital here, police said.

The victim worked at the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. According to the police, she was being pestered by her colleague, identified as Sumit who worked in the same hospital. Gujarat Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Son in Vadodara; Wife Booked for Abetment.

It is alleged that Sumit had forced the victim to marry him and also compelled her to consume alcohol and smoke. The accused was also pestering the deceased to give him money. But she turned down all his requests, the police said. UP Shocker: Fed Up With Land Disputes, Man Attempts Suicide by Jumping from Under-construction Bridge in UP's Gonda (Watch Video).

Enraged by this, Sumit allegedly spread rumours about the the victim's character at the hospital, following which she took the drastic step. The incident had taken place on January 25 and the Sanjaynagar police are investigating the case.

