Bhopal, July 30: Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a 24-year-old jobless man for allegedly murdering his 44-year-old mother in at Khatika village in Rewa district. The accused reportedly slit his mother's throat on Sunday and had also recorded a video of the crime on his mobile phone.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Savitri Pandey. Her husband on Sunday filed a complaint that someone had murdered his wife using a sharp-edged weapon. In the complaint, Savitri's husband even stated that that the dead body was dumped in a nearby jungle. Sanjit Yadav Murder: Lab Technician Who Went Missing One Month Ago, Killed After Being Abducted in Kanpur, Friends Reveal During Police Probe.

Upon investigation, it was found that Savitri's younger son -- Dhirendra -- used to fight with his wife, mother and father on trivial issues. Police also added that Dhirendra had threatened to kill Savitri on several occasions.

Informing more about the incident, Rewa’s superintendent of police Rakesh Singh said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Savitri’s younger son Dhirendra, who is jobless, started hating her mother as he thought his mother loved her elder son far more than she loved him. Dhirendra used to fight with his wife, mother and father too on trivial issues."

Singh even added that suspecting Dhirendra's role in the murder, police picked him up from his home on Tuesday. Dhirendra confessed that he killed his mother and filmed the crime on his mobile phone. He has been booked for murder under IPC Section 302.

