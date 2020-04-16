Madhya Pradesh Govt Directs 69 Bonded Doctors to Resume Service in Indore, Threatens Action Under ESMA Amid COVID-19 Spread

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Indore, April 16: Amid the reports of 39 people -- testing positive for coronavirus in Indore -- died, the Madhya Pradesh government has threatened strict action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against 69 bonded doctors. The warning was issued against the doctors on Wednesday, stating clearly that all of them have to reach Indore by 5.30 pm on Friday.

Accoroding to a report, published in the Indian Express, though being asked by the Central government on April 11 to reach Indore, only one bonded doctor -- out of 32 senior doctors and 70 bonded doctors -- reached the most affected COVID-19 city till date. Following this, the state government issued the list of doctors who had been asked to rush to the city immediately. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 12,380, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Jumps to 414.

It is to be known that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government had invoked ESMA on April 8. Under this, health, ambulances, sale and transport of medicines and medical equipment, water and electricity, food and drinking water and security have been considered as essential. As per ESMA, if any of the employees of these sectors refuses to work, they can be punished.

In the meantime, Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 12, 380 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 10,477 are active cases while 1,488 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 414 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.