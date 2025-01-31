Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): A 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Purani Chhawni police station in the district on the night of January 29. On the following day, the victim along with his family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Acting on complaint, the police registered a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and relevant sections into the matter and arrested the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Niranjan Sharma told ANI, "An incident of rape with a minor girl has been reported under Purani Chhawni police station limits in the district. The accused lives in the neighbourhood of the minor and they were known to each other for the last two-three months. The accused took the victim in confidence and took her to a deserted place where he raped her."

"Based on the complaint of the minor girl, a case was registered under POCSO act and other relevant sections of rape against the accused. Seeing the seriousness of the crime, the police arrested the accused within a few hours," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

