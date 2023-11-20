Bhopal, November 20: A vehicle was allegedly set on fire after a violent clash occurred between two families in Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened on the night of Friday, November 17, in the Shivpuri district. Three people in the family, including a woman and her nephew, were killed, and several others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling was stopped and allegedly set on fire over the family dispute. One person was allegedly burnt alive inside the vehicle, while two others who tried to escape were shot dead by the assailants.

Family Feud Takes Tragic Turn in MP

Police officials said the clash resulted from the long-standing feud between the Bhadauria and Kushwaha families in Chakrampur village. The fight had begun nearly two months ago over playing DJ music during the Ganesha Visarjan festival, reports the Times of India. The alleged incident took place on Friday when individuals from the Kushwaha group ambushed Munna Bhadauria's family, who were travelling in a jeep. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Priests Assaulted in Broad Daylight by Youths in Narmadapuram (Watch Video).

Victim Came to Celebrate Bhai Dooj

An officer said that the assailants hurled stones at Bhadauria's jeep, forcing them to stop the vehicle. Later, the attackers allegedly surrounded the car and set it on fire. The alleged attack claimed the lives of Ashadevi (42), her nephew Amar Singh alias Himanshu (20), and brother-in-law Laxman (45), all residents of Chhatarpur. The officer also said that victim Himanshu Sengar was reportedly caught in the clash as he had arrived at his aunt's place for Bhai Dooj celebrations.

Unfortunately, Sengar was charred to death inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, other members of Munna Bhadauria's family sustained injuries. A man named Dinesh (26) from Chakrampur village also suffered gunshot wounds from the Kushwaha side. The attackers from the Kushwaha group stopped the vehicle before setting it ablaze. When the victims tried to escape, the group fired shots at the car, too. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Abused, Beaten Up and Forced to Touch Feet of Accused in Supermarket in Khandwa; One Arrested After Viral Video Surfaces.

The assailants not only set the vehicle on fire but also wielded sticks, axes and rods during the alleged assault. After the incident, the police arrested ten people in connection with the attack. At the same time, the local administration razed the houses of five of the accused. The police have filed cases against both groups.

