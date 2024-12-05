Mumbai, December 5: The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday on Friday, December 6, to mark Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. All government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and its suburban districts will remain closed to honour Dr Ambedkar, who passed away on December 6, 1956. This is the third local holiday announced by the state this year after Dahi Handi and Ganesh Visarjan.

This year marks the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, with nationwide tributes honouring Dr BR Ambedkar. Ceremonies at Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi, his resting place, draw thousands paying respects to the architect of India’s Constitution. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: BEST Announces Special Services, Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Mumbai Local Trains for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Death Anniversy on December 6; Know Details Here.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: What’s Open and Closed

Closed

Government Offices: State and semi-government offices in Mumbai and suburban areas.

Liquor Shops: Declared a dry day in Mumbai, all liquor outlets will remain shut.

Open

Banks: Public and private banks, including the State Bank of India, will operate as usual.

Stock Markets: Both BSE and NSE will remain open with normal operating hours.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Travel and Traffic Arrangements

Central Railway has scheduled 14 special trains from Aurangabad, Adilabad, Nagpur, and Solapur to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for December 6. Additionally, 12 extra suburban trains—six on the main line and six on the harbour line—will run on December 5 and 6 to accommodate increased footfall. Mahaparinirvan Diwas Quotes & HD Images: Top 10 Powerful Sayings by Dr BR Ambedkar, the Father of Indian Constitution to Remind You of the Importance of Equality.

To manage the expected crowd at Chaityabhoomi, holding areas have been set up at key stations, and Dadar station will have designated entry and exit points. Mumbai Traffic Police have issued advisories and special traffic arrangements from December 5 at 6:00 AM to December 7 at midnight to ensure smooth travel.

