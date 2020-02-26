Maharashtra BJP Attacks Uddhav Thackeray, Says 'CM Comes at 2 pm & Leaves by 5 pm, Works Less Than Mantralaya Employees'

CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 26: BJP attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday that CM ran away from the Assembly within 10 minutes after the issue of farm loan waiver was raised. According to a Times of India report, the BJP on Tuesday held a nationwide agitation on the government's failure to compensate farmers for crop loss and the rising incidents of crime against women. Uddhav Thackeray Releases First List of Farm Loan Waiver Beneficiaries Under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana.

Chandrakanth Patil said when they raised the issue, the CM left within 10 minutes and as soon as slogans chanting 'Mukhyamantri Palale (CM has run away), he got annoyed and went to his cabin and didn't return. He further said that CM comes to office at 2 pm and leaves by 5 pm, which means that he works less than any Mantralaya employee.

As a word of advice to the CM, Patil said, "Don't listen to Sharad Pawar as no one can understand what he speaks. Only Uddhav can because it is in his interest."On Tuesday, Thackeray released the first list of farm loan waiver beneficiaries. The list was released under the state crop loan waiver scheme - Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana. It included names of 15 thousand 358 farmers.