Maharashtra Govt's 'Five-Day Working Week' Circular Challenged in Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 28: Maharashtra government's circular of five-day working week for the state government employee was challenged in the Bombay High Court on Friday. A writ petition was filed against the circular by Mahesh Gadekar, resident of Solapur. In the plea, Gadekar demanded that the circular should be revoked.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on February 12 announced five-day work week for its officers and employees. The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. The government’s decision will benefit nearly 20 lakh officers and employees.

The rule will come into effect from February 29. The current work hours will also be extended by 45 minutes. According to the state government, the new policy will not only improve the quality of life of its employees but will also cut down expenses on fuel and electricity.

At present, the work hours of the government employees in Mumbai are from 9.45 am to 5.30 pm and from 10 am to 5.45 pm in the rest of Maharashtra, including lunchtime of 30 minutes. The employees currently get holidays on every second and fourth Saturday. The new work hours will be from 9.45 am to 6.15 pm, including the lunch break for 30 minutes between 1 pm and 2 pm. However, peons have to report at 9:30 am.

Meanwhile, offices covered under Factory Rules, Industrial Disputes Act and essential services such as police and fire brigade, government colleges, polytechnic colleges, sanitation workers are excluded from the new rule. Apart from the Central government employees, the five-day week structure is currently in place for employees of Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal governments.

(With inputs from PTI)