Mumbai, March 27: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray government has extended the restriction imposed to curtail the spread of virus till April 15. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 35,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, the state health department said. With the latest spike in the state, the overall caseload in the state has mounted to 26,73,461 while 166 fatalities in the last 24 hours have pushed the death toll to 53,684, it said. Maharashtra Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions Till April 15, Bans Gatherings, Restricts Timings of Malls and Restaurants.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Mumbai on Saturday reported 6,123 new COVID-19 cases in the day while 12 patients died due to coronavirus. The overall caseload of coronavirus infections in the city mounted to 3,91,751 while the death toll mounted to 11,641. Mumbai currently has as 41,609 active COVID-19 cases while 3,37,555 people have recovered from the infection. COVID-19 Surge in Mumbai: BMC to Seal Residential Societies with Five or More Coronavirus Cases, Hotels, Pubs to Remain Closed During Night Curfew.

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra reports 35,726 new positive cases, 14,523 discharges and 166 deaths today. Total cases: 26,73,461 Total recoveries: 23,14,579 Death toll: 54,073 Active cases: 3,03,475 pic.twitter.com/OVnLn5si6V — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai:

A night curfew has been imposed in the state with effect from Sunday. As per the rules, more than five people are not be allowed in any public place, including gardens and beaches between 8 pm to 7 am. It violation will attract a fine of Rs 1,000. Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants will remain closed too. Any person found without mask will be fined with Rs 500. Any one found to be spitting in public places will be fined with Rs 1000, said the state government.

No social, cultural, political, religious gathering will be allowed in the state during this period. Auditorium and drama theatres are also barred for conducting any event. As per the guidelines, not more than 50 people will be allowed during wedding ceremonies and not more than 20 people will be allowed during last rites.

