Maharashtra Reports Sharpest Single-Day Spike With 1,362 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 18,120

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, May 7: Maharashtra witnessed the sharpest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as 1,362 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 cases crossed 18,000-mark in the western state of India. Till now, 18,120 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. Over 650 people also lost their lives in Maharashtra due to the virus. Six Quarantine Facilities of Armed Forces Ready to Accommodate Up to 2,100 Evacuated Indians.

Mumbai continues to be the worst-hit city of Maharashtra. Over 10,000 people contracted COVID-19 in the maximum city. The death toll in Mumbai also crossed 400. In Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, coronavirus cases rose to 783. Reports also surfaced that 72 inmates and seven staff members have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. Kerala Reports no COVID-19 Case in Past Two Days, Active Cases Stand at 25.

Rajesh Tope's Statement:

1,362 #COVID19 cases reported in Maharashtra today, the total number of cases in the state is now at 18,120: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope (file pic) pic.twitter.com/xxzplC27Oe — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Authorities will reportedly shift all infected prisoners to GT Hospital and St George Hospital in guarded vehicles on Friday morning. Meanwhile, staff members of the jail will be shifted to a separate hospital. In this western state of the country, over 3000 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far with a recovery rate of more than 18 percent.

The number of coronavirus case also surged rapidly in Pune and Thane. In Pune alone, there are over 2,000 positive patients. On Wednesday, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed concern over the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra. Out of 36 districts of the state, 34 are affected by coronavirus.

The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 52,000-mark on Thursday while the death toll inched closer towards 1,800. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stood at 52,952 on May 7 with 3,561 positive cases and 89 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.