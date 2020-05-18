Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 35,000 With 2,033 New Cases and 51 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Worst-Hit Mumbai Breaches 21,000-Mark

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 18: Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India due to coronavirus. On Monday, 2,033 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. Till now, 35,058 people in this western state of India have contracted coronavirus. The death toll due to the deadly virus also jumped to 1,249. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

In Maharashtra, 749 patients also recovered on Monday. Till now, 8,437 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state. In Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai 1,185 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Twenty-three deaths were also reported in the maximum city taking the overall death toll to 757. In Mumbai alone, 21,152 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. On Monday, 504 patients recovered for the deadly virus. India’s Recovery Rate for COVID-19 Improves to 38.29%, 2,715 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Past 24 Hours.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's Tweet:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 35058. Today, newly 2033 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 749 patients have been cured today, totally 8437 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Active patients are 25392. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 18, 2020

Till now, 5,516 people have recovered from coronavirus in the city so far. In Mumbai’s Dharavi, over 1,200 have been infected with COVID-19. In Asia’s largest slum, the death toll mounted to 56. Amid the rising COVID-19 cases Mumbai continues to remain in the red zone and lockdown restrictions have not been eased in this city. Mumbai police also warned people of strict action for violating coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday evening, Maharashtra CM in his address, said that COVID-19 lockdown could be eased due to the rising coronavirus cases in the state. The Maharashtra CM stated that keeping green zones safe from coronavirus would be a challenge for the government. He said that in green and orange zones, 50,000 industries have been allowed to open and around five lakh workers have started working in these industries.

On Monday, India reported a highest-ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases and 157 deaths in the past 24 hours. Till now, 96,169 people have contracted COVID-19, and 3,029 individuals have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country now has 56,316 are active cases while 36,824 have been cured, discharged or migrated.