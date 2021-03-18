Bengaluru, March 18: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases reported in the campus, the district administration of Karnataka's Udupi on Wednesday declared the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) a Containment Zone. The move comes after engineering college reported over 50 active coronavirus cases in a duration of two days. Faridabad Notifies 13 Areas as ‘Containment Zone’ to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

As per reports, the areas coming under the institution's campus has been cordoned off. While the movement of students and other residents of the campus has been restricted for two weeks, as reported by The News Minute. COVID-19 testing will be undertaken for the people in the campus. The MIT campus reported 25 cases on Tuesday and 27 on the following day.Assam School Sealed for 7 Days, Premise Declared Containment Zone.

"The academic area will be excluded but the hostel areas will be a containment zone. Students in the hostel will be asked to restrict their movement. We will continue online classes but laboratory classes are postponed. If there are any examinations in the next two weeks, they will be postponed," Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) told the News Minute.

