Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to Present Monthly Radio Programme on April 26, Second Since COVID-19 Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed that this month's Mann Ki Baat will take place on April 26. Asking the people to send in their suggestions for the theme of the episode, PM Modi through his tweet said that people can either record their views by dialing 1800-11-7800 or writing to him on MyGov or the NaMo App.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 26th. What are you suggestions for this episode? Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on MyGov or the NaMo App." Narendra Modi Apologises in 'Mann Ki Baat' for Harsh Steps to Fight COVID-19 Outbreak.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 26th. What are you suggestions for this episode? Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on MyGov or the NaMo App. https://t.co/Sk24d9Fhw1 pic.twitter.com/pdO9CXichp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2020

In his previous address on March 29, the Premier apologised for taking harsh steps to fight COVID-19 outbreak. He added that the main point of the lockdown is 'social distancing' and not to end the social interaction. This will be PM Modi's second address since India went into the lockdown mode in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to sources, the Prime Minister may dedicate a segment of the 'Mann Ki Baat' for the coronavirus warriors -- doctors, nurses, police personnel -- who are at the frontline.