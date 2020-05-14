Delhi-Haryana Borders Must be Opened For Those Engaged in Essential Services, Orders High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 14: The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the Haryana government to remove restrictions on its borders with Delhi so that people involved in essential services will be allowed to travel to and from the national capital. The restrictions were imposed by Haryana during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Gurugram Administration Seals All Borders of The District From May 1 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases.

Anil Grover, Additional Advocate General of the Haryana government, told the High Court that movement of people who man essential services as mentioned in the notifications issued by the Union of India should be allowed between Delhi and Haryana on the production of e-passes. He added, “These people should not be quarantined unless and until they test positive for COVID-19 or have been found in contact with COVID-19 patients.” 25 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Haryana, Tally Rises to 818.

Grover further submitted that e-passes should be issued to all the aforesaid individuals within 30 minutes of receipt of the applications. Each e-pass shall be valid for the entire duration of the lockdown and could be used for multiple visits. The state government also assured that that movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods between Delhi and Haryana transiting through the state shall be allowed. Hisar Doctor Removed from COVID-19 Duties Reinstated After Haryana Health Minister Intervenes.

The court issued a the verdict while hearing a plea filed by OP Gupta, in which he said that a number of Delhi residents have to travel to Sonipat for essential work and similar is the situation for Sonipat residents and they are being stopped by the Haryana authorities at the borders.

Gupta stated the District Magistrate of Sonipat has imposed blanket cross-border transit restrictions between the two cities and granted exemptions to only a few categories of government officials and for movement of goods not destined for there.