Katihar, March 8: In a shocking incident of medical apathy, a man was forced to carry a decomposed body of her minor son. The incident took place in the Katihar district of Bihar. The man asked for an ambulance to carry his son’s body for postmortem to Katihar Sadar hospital. The man then carried his son’s decomposed body in a cement bag after local police failed to arrange an ambulance, reported The Times of India.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media. After the video surfaced on social media, an inquiry was ordered into the incident. Two police officers also suspended for not providing an ambulance to the man. The suspended police personnel have been identified as – sub-inspector of Gopalpur police station Rajdev Raman and ASI of Kursela Police station Nandlal Choudhary. UP Man Carries Wife's Dead Body on Shoulders, Allegedly Denied a Hearse Van by Badaun District Hospital: Watch Video!.

On February 26, Teju Yadav and his son Hari Om were crossing the Ganga river, when their boat capsized. Yadav tried to save his son, but in vain. A day later, he informed Gopalpur (Bhagalpur) police. The body of the 13-year-old boy was found three days later. Yadav is a resident of Bhagalpur district of Bihar. According to the TOI report, the body was found near Kheria Ghat under Kursela police station in Katihar district. Police personnel of Kursela district informed Gopalpur police station about the body. Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Ailing 5-Year Old Son After Hospital Denies Ambulance in Hardoi.

Yadav was called for identification. He recognised his son from the clothes he wore as the body had decomposed. Yadav was asked to take the body to Sadar hospital at Katihar for postmortem. As an ambulance was not provided to him, Yadav carried the body in a cement bag and walked for three kilometres. After noticing a foul smell from the bad, a passerby inquired about the incident and shot the video. Notably, A DSP rank officer was asked to investigate the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).