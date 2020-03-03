Meghalaya: Curfew Re-Imposed in Shillong From 9 PM Today to 6 AM Tomorrow Amid Tensions Over CAA

Meghalaya Police | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Shillong, March 3: Curfew was re-imposed in Shillong, the Meghalaya capital, from 9 pm today to 6 am tomorrow amid tensions prevailing over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The prohibitory orders were issued by the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills district, considering the violence reported in the region since last week. KSU Member Died in Clashes With Non-Tribals in East Khasi Hills Over CAA, Internet Services Suspended in Six Districts.

"The District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills district has under Section 144 CrPC promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9:00 pm today till 6:00 am tomorrow," said the statement issued by the Meghalaya Police on Tuesday.

Update by ANI

Meghalaya Police: The District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills district has under Section 144 CrPC promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9:00 pm today till 6:00 am tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iao0w1AhF9 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

This is the fourth time the administration has resorted to the imposition of curfew in East Khasi Hills region, following the violence which broke out on Friday. The clashes had erupted after the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) organised an anti-CAA rally, demanding Inner Line Permit in the region. The members of KSU were involved in a violent altercation with non-tribal groups, leading to the death of one person on Friday night.

Two more deaths were reported, on Saturday and Sunday each, with the deceased being identified as non-tribals. The deaths compelled the administration to take immediate measures aimed at preventing the violence from spreading to neighbouring districts. Internet connections have also been briefly suspended and resumed, with the intent to prevent the mobilisation of protesters.